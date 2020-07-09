Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 10:10
People
Romanian researcher wins European Research Council grant
07 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alexandra Baneu, a researcher with the Babeş-Bolyai University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca, has won a EUR 1.17 million grant in the European Research Council (ERC) Starting Grants competition.

She proposed the project “NOTA-Note-taking and Notebooks as Channels of Medieval Academic Dissemination across Europe.” 

“Together with an already established and high-achieving team, I will study for the next five years the ‘notebooks’ of medieval students to retrace a part of the history of medieval universities from this novel perspective,” Baneu explained

The Starting Grants funding, worth EUR 677 million in total, aims to help early-career scientists and scholars build their own teams and conduct research across all disciplines. The grants are part of the EU’s Research and Innovation program, Horizon 2020.

Baneu is the only researcher from Romania among the 436 winners of the 2020 ERC Starting Grants competition.

The grantees are a diverse group of 40 different nationalities. The breakdown of nationalities is available hereFurthermore, 20 researchers are moving to Europe from further afield thanks to the funding. The new grantees will be based in 25 countries across Europe, with Germany (88 grants), the UK (62), the Netherlands (42), and France (38) as top locations.

Some 13% of applications were selected for funding in this round.

The list of the winning projects is available here.

(Photo: Babeş-Bolyai University Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 10:10
People
Romanian researcher wins European Research Council grant
07 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alexandra Baneu, a researcher with the Babeş-Bolyai University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca, has won a EUR 1.17 million grant in the European Research Council (ERC) Starting Grants competition.

She proposed the project “NOTA-Note-taking and Notebooks as Channels of Medieval Academic Dissemination across Europe.” 

“Together with an already established and high-achieving team, I will study for the next five years the ‘notebooks’ of medieval students to retrace a part of the history of medieval universities from this novel perspective,” Baneu explained

The Starting Grants funding, worth EUR 677 million in total, aims to help early-career scientists and scholars build their own teams and conduct research across all disciplines. The grants are part of the EU’s Research and Innovation program, Horizon 2020.

Baneu is the only researcher from Romania among the 436 winners of the 2020 ERC Starting Grants competition.

The grantees are a diverse group of 40 different nationalities. The breakdown of nationalities is available hereFurthermore, 20 researchers are moving to Europe from further afield thanks to the funding. The new grantees will be based in 25 countries across Europe, with Germany (88 grants), the UK (62), the Netherlands (42), and France (38) as top locations.

Some 13% of applications were selected for funding in this round.

The list of the winning projects is available here.

(Photo: Babeş-Bolyai University Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content