Romanian lender Banca Transilvania borrows EUR 75 mln from EIB to finance SMEs

Romania Insider
Banca Transilvania, the second-biggest lender in Romania by asset value, has received EUR 75 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB), which it will use to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

This is the first tranche of a EUR 150 million loan Banca Transilvania signed with EIB.

The European Investment Bank has already provided Banca Transilvania with loans amounting to EUR 150 million that are fully disbursed under advantageous terms for the benefit of the financing projects of SMEs and mid-caps. This latest EIB approval for an equal sum brings the total EIB lending commitment to Banca Transilvania to EUR 300 million.

Romania's Banca Transilvania launches takeover bid for Victoriabank

