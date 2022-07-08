Business

Banca Transilvania received a very good ESG rating from Sustainalytics

08 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's largest lender by assets, Banca Transilvania (BT), obtained a very good ESG Risk Rating (17) and is included in the Low Risk category following the Sustainalytics analysis in terms of ESG initiatives and performances.

"The transparency of the objectives, impact and performance of our operations is essential to maintain the trust of our customers and investors, which is why we wanted an independent evaluation," said Ӧmer Tetik, BT General Manager.

The result ranks BT in 133rd place out of 1,003 banks globally, placing it in the top 15% of all companies analyzed by Sustainalytics, respectively, in the top 8% of regional banks.

Sustainalytics is one of the world's leading providers of ESG ratings.

This is the first independent external ESG assessment of Banca Transilvania and analyzed corporate governance, integration of ESG factors in the business model, confidentiality and data security, ethical principles pursued, offer of products and services, and human capital development.

The analysis criteria are based on 10 international standards and frameworks, such as the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures or the World Economic Forum. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Banca Transilvania received a very good ESG rating from Sustainalytics

08 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's largest lender by assets, Banca Transilvania (BT), obtained a very good ESG Risk Rating (17) and is included in the Low Risk category following the Sustainalytics analysis in terms of ESG initiatives and performances.

"The transparency of the objectives, impact and performance of our operations is essential to maintain the trust of our customers and investors, which is why we wanted an independent evaluation," said Ӧmer Tetik, BT General Manager.

The result ranks BT in 133rd place out of 1,003 banks globally, placing it in the top 15% of all companies analyzed by Sustainalytics, respectively, in the top 8% of regional banks.

Sustainalytics is one of the world's leading providers of ESG ratings.

This is the first independent external ESG assessment of Banca Transilvania and analyzed corporate governance, integration of ESG factors in the business model, confidentiality and data security, ethical principles pursued, offer of products and services, and human capital development.

The analysis criteria are based on 10 international standards and frameworks, such as the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures or the World Economic Forum. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 July 2022
Politics
Romania's ruling parties secretly spent millions on press coverage in 2021 and 2022
06 July 2022
Entertainment
HBO Max removes most of its Romanian content as part of international restructuring
30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship