Banca Transilvania received a very good ESG rating from Sustainalytics

Romania's largest lender by assets, Banca Transilvania (BT), obtained a very good ESG Risk Rating (17) and is included in the Low Risk category following the Sustainalytics analysis in terms of ESG initiatives and performances.

"The transparency of the objectives, impact and performance of our operations is essential to maintain the trust of our customers and investors, which is why we wanted an independent evaluation," said Ӧmer Tetik, BT General Manager.

The result ranks BT in 133rd place out of 1,003 banks globally, placing it in the top 15% of all companies analyzed by Sustainalytics, respectively, in the top 8% of regional banks.

Sustainalytics is one of the world's leading providers of ESG ratings.

This is the first independent external ESG assessment of Banca Transilvania and analyzed corporate governance, integration of ESG factors in the business model, confidentiality and data security, ethical principles pursued, offer of products and services, and human capital development.

The analysis criteria are based on 10 international standards and frameworks, such as the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures or the World Economic Forum.

