Eastern RO: Constructions works begin on balneal facility in Vrancea

Construction works have kicked off at the balneal treatment facility in the commune of Vizantea – Livezi, in eastern Romania’s Vrancea county, the Vizantea – Livezi City Hall announced.

The project, which is due to be completed in 24 months, is funded by the Development Ministry through the National Investments Company and by Vizantea – Livezi City Hall.

The complex will have sulphur mineral water baths, three indoor pools, a saltwater basin, several types of sauna, a gym, a hotel with a restaurant, and an outdoor pool.

The project has an estimated cost of EUR 8 million, EuropaFM reported.

The properties of the springs in the area have been tested by the Health Ministry yearly over the past 15 years, the local authorities explained.

Nine plots of land near the complex, ranging between 900 and 1,100 sqm, will be auctioned in concession to those who want to invest in the area by developing accommodation, restaurants, or other leisure facilities.

(Photo: Primaria Vizantea Livezi Facebook Page)

