Balkanik Festival returns in Bucharest this September

24 July 2024

Balkanik Festival – Home of World Music will hold its 11th edition in Bucharest from September 6 to 8. The event will take place at Uranus Garden.

The lineup includes Fanfare Ciocărlia from Romania, Shantel & Bucovina Club Sound System from Germany, Turkey's Baba Zula, Polish DIKANDA, Phuripe from Hungary, Collectif Medz Bazar (Armenia-France), KermesZ a l’Est from Belgium, Romania's Mădălina Pavăl Orchestra, and Rumeliko (Greece-Romania).

In addition to the concerts, the atmosphere will be completed by a craft fair, exhibitions, debates, international cuisines with traditional and reinterpreted dishes, activities for children, and scenographies at the intersection of East and West, urban and rural.

Early bird tickets for the Balkanik Festival cost RON 170 and can be purchased from Iabilet, Entertix, Bilete.ro, Livetickets, and Eventbook networks. Children up to the age of 9 enjoy free entry to the festival, accompanied by an adult.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

1

