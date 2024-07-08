2024 Baccalaureate exam: Romania’s Education Ministry announces highest pass rate in 15 years

The pass rate at this year's Baccalaureate exam in Romania surpassed 76%, the Education Ministry announced, noting this is the highest rate in the last 15 years. The figure will likely change after the candidates' appeals, with the final results for the first session of the exam being expected on July 12.

The Baccalaureate is held in Romania by students who finished high school.

"According to the data recorded in the exam application, 99,371 candidates passed (95,112 candidates from the current promotion, respectively 4,259 from previous promotions) out of the total of 130,041 candidates present," the ministry said.

"Thus, the cumulative pass rate (before appeals) is 76.4%: up 3.6% compared to last year's first session (72.8%), respectively the highest in the last 15 years," it added.

According to the same source, 4,373 candidates did not show up for the exam, and 103 candidates were eliminated.

A total of 408 students obtained a maximum score of 10 in the Romanian Language and Literature test, 21 in Native Language and Literature, 3,279 in the mandatory profile test (Mathematics -2,424 and History - 855), and 4,866 in the optional test (most obtained in Logic and Argumentation - 1,234).

In 2023, before appeals were filed, the Baccalaureate pass rate was 72.8%, according to Euronews Romania. After filing appeals, the pass rate increased to 75%.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)