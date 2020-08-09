Baby Bounce Bucharest launches audio English course for Romanian children

Baby Bounce Bucharest, a children's singing group created to give local children an advantage in learning English, has released an audio album dedicated to teaching Romanian kids the language.

The 75-minute album Learn English with Baby Bounce features music performed by Emil Viciu of Romanian band Sarmalele Reci, words by Debbie Stowe of Baby Bounce, and artwork by Eugenia Pupeza.

It is divided into sections such as Family, Food and Drink, Animals, Numbers, Colors, with 19 songs, 15 rhymes (classic children's poems and original rhymes), and 370 words and phrases spoken in British English with Romanian translations.

"While babies and toddlers can become familiar with British English sounds, attracted by the music and rhymes, preschoolers and even early school-age children can build their vocabulary and fine-tune their pronunciation," Debbie Stowe, founder of Baby Bounce Bucharest, said.

The album is suitable for children up to about 5 years old. It is primarily intended for parents to play to their children, but it can also serve as a resource for early educators.

Debbie Stowe started Baby Bounce Bucharest in 2018 to offer local families the early-years activities she had enjoyed with her sons in the UK. She released the first Baby Bounce music album the same year. Live sessions are currently being held in Herăstrău Park (renamed King Michael I).

Baby Bounce is an early literacy and music program, delivered in many English-speaking countries. Classes promote a love of language and learning, focus and concentration, socialization, and parent-child bonding. For non-native speakers, the program also serves as an early introduction to English, Stowe explains.

A sample section from the album is here. Details on how to order here.

(Photo: Oksun70 | Dreamstime.com)

