Transport

Azerbaijan Airlines launches direct Bucharest-Baku flights

03 June 2024

Azerbaijan Airlines inaugurated the Bucharest-Baku route on Monday, June 3. Present at the launching ceremony, economy and tourism minister Ştefan-Radu Oprea said the new air link will boost the economic, diplomatic, and cultural relations between the two countries.

The new route will be operated twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays. A one-way trip takes three hours.

"It is a historical moment in the diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Romania. The fact that today we have a route, a direct flight operated twice a week, will certainly increase the level of bilateral economic relations and, why not, the number of tourists," minister Oprea said, quoted by Agerpres

"If today we have approximately USD 330 million in trade, of which Romania's exports are only USD 20 million, and, taking into account the strategic importance of relations between Azerbaijan and Romania on the energy program, I am convinced that this route will allow Romanian entrepreneurs to leave their comfort zone and go to Azerbaijan, where they are well received," he added.

According to a post on the airline's Facebook page, flights between Bucharest and Baku start at EUR 99.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Airports)

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Airports)

1

