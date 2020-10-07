Romania Insider
Business
Average net wage in Romania up 2.5% year-on-year in May
10 July 2020
The average net salary in Romania increased in May by 2.5% compared to the similar month of 2019, to RON 3,179 (EUR 657).

In real terms, the net wages maintained a slight 0.2% annual growth, compared to the double-digit growth rates seen in the years before. Compared to April, the average salary decreased marginally (-0.1%) in nominal terms.

The highest net wages in May were in the IT sector (RON 7,772 or EUR 1,600) and the lowest in hotels and restaurants (RON 1,394, EUR 290).

The average gross salary reached RON 5,188 (EUR 1,070) in May, 0.2% lower than in April.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

The average net salary in Romania increased in May by 2.5% compared to the similar month of 2019, to RON 3,179 (EUR 657).

In real terms, the net wages maintained a slight 0.2% annual growth, compared to the double-digit growth rates seen in the years before. Compared to April, the average salary decreased marginally (-0.1%) in nominal terms.

The highest net wages in May were in the IT sector (RON 7,772 or EUR 1,600) and the lowest in hotels and restaurants (RON 1,394, EUR 290).

The average gross salary reached RON 5,188 (EUR 1,070) in May, 0.2% lower than in April.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

