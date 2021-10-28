RO president Iohannis plunges in polls, radical leader Simion gains ground

President Klaus Iohannis plunged to a public confidence of only 14% in the latest poll carried out in October by Avantgarde for Social Democratic Party (PSD), from 28% in September.

The biggest gain was scored by radical leader (AUR) George Simion, with a score of 13%-14% in July-September.

In the same poll, the dismissed prime minister Florin Citu scored even worse, with a public confidence of only 7%.The poll is headed by Alexandru Rafila (PSD), with 30%.

If elections were held next Sunday, respondents would vote with PSD (40%), PNL (17%), AUR (14%), USR (13%), UDMR (5%).

A total of 80% of respondents say that Romania is going in the wrong direction. 24% of the Romanians assigned the lowest grade to the Government for the way it managed the Covid pandemic.

Regarding the political crisis, Iohannis is seen as the main culprit of 18% of respondents, followed by PNL (14%), USR (11%) and Florin Citu (8%).

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com