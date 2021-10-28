Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 08:51
Politics

RO president Iohannis plunges in polls, radical leader Simion gains ground

28 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Klaus Iohannis plunged to a public confidence of only 14% in the latest poll carried out in October by Avantgarde for Social Democratic Party (PSD), from 28% in September.

The biggest gain was scored by radical leader (AUR) George Simion, with a score of 13%-14% in July-September.

In the same poll, the dismissed prime minister Florin Citu scored even worse, with a public confidence of only 7%.The poll is headed by Alexandru Rafila (PSD), with 30%.

If elections were held next Sunday, respondents would vote with PSD (40%), PNL (17%), AUR (14%), USR (13%), UDMR (5%).

A total of 80% of respondents say that Romania is going in the wrong direction. 24% of the Romanians assigned the lowest grade to the Government for the way it managed the Covid pandemic.

Regarding the political crisis, Iohannis is seen as the main culprit of 18% of respondents, followed by PNL (14%), USR (11%) and Florin Citu (8%).

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 08:51
Politics

RO president Iohannis plunges in polls, radical leader Simion gains ground

28 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Klaus Iohannis plunged to a public confidence of only 14% in the latest poll carried out in October by Avantgarde for Social Democratic Party (PSD), from 28% in September.

The biggest gain was scored by radical leader (AUR) George Simion, with a score of 13%-14% in July-September.

In the same poll, the dismissed prime minister Florin Citu scored even worse, with a public confidence of only 7%.The poll is headed by Alexandru Rafila (PSD), with 30%.

If elections were held next Sunday, respondents would vote with PSD (40%), PNL (17%), AUR (14%), USR (13%), UDMR (5%).

A total of 80% of respondents say that Romania is going in the wrong direction. 24% of the Romanians assigned the lowest grade to the Government for the way it managed the Covid pandemic.

Regarding the political crisis, Iohannis is seen as the main culprit of 18% of respondents, followed by PNL (14%), USR (11%) and Florin Citu (8%).

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
25 October 2021
Discover Romania
Documentaries that highlight Romania's nature & wildlife
11 October 2021
Discover Romania
Romanian song of the week: Spike - Zeu