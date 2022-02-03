Poll shows big Romanian parties lose ground to smaller rivals

After two months in office, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) lost 4pp of their electoral support, according to an Avangarde poll conducted at the request of PSD, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

Radical party AUR turned into the second-biggest party, ahead of the Liberal Party (PNL). Reformist party USR gained 2pp.

In terms of public trust, the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, is in the first place, and former PM Florin Cîțu is in the last place on a par with former PSD leader Liviu Dragnea.

According to the Avangarde poll carried out in January, the Social Democrats lead with 35% electoral support, compared to 39% in December.

AUR has an electoral score of 18%, PNL of 16% and USR of 12%.

Compared to the poll conducted in December, PSD lost 4pp and PNL 2pp, while AUR gained 2pp and USR also gained 2pp, from 10% to 12%.

(Photo: Iqoncept/ Dreamstime)

