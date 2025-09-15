Romanian authorities reportedly mulling access fee for the Transfăgărășan mountain road

Romanian authorities are reportedly considering imposing an access fee for the Transfăgărășan mountain road. The funds would be used for setting up decent parking areas, selecting merchants, and similar initiatives.

The beautiful, winding road is one of the most visited tourist attractions in the country. Local authorities say the funds from an eventual toll would be welcome. Moreover, it would also limit overtourism.

Overcrowding in the area during the summer has led to several issues, such as long queues of cars and piles of garbage, which in turn attracted bears. To remedy them, investments in infrastructure would be necessary.

“What is certain is that in many similar destinations in Europe, access is somewhat controlled to limit traffic and obtain funding. [...] Just as that road has a special regime, being open only certain months a year, we must see how we can apply the same regime from a fiscal point of view,” said Alin Chipăilă, president of the County Tourism Association, quoted by Turnul Sfatului.

The access fee would also limit mass tourism in the Bâlea Lac region, according to local officials.

However, the presence of merchants and other shops in the area must also be regulated by law, said Ciprian Ștefan, director of the Astra Museum in Sibiu.

Nevertheless, no formal initiative has been begun to impose such a fee yet.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Compania Nationala de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere on Facebook)