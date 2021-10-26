Austria in Sounds: Online concerts available to public in Romania

Three concerts are available online for the local public as part of the program Austria in Sounds – Sounds of contemporary Austria, an event occasioned by Austria's National Day, celebrated on October 26.

The three concerts are delivered by the Vienna Boys' Choir (Wiener Sängerknaben), Minetti Quartet, and Trio KlaViS, a chamber music ensemble in the New Austrian Sound of Music program of the country's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The program also includes Bettina Rossbacher's video portrait of poet Rose Ausländer, born 130 years ago in Cernăuţi.

As part of the program, Madrigal Choir will perform the Austrian anthem Land der Berge, Land am Strome.

The Wiener Sängerknaben concert, occasioned by the launch of their new album Together, is available between October 26 and October 28.

The literary portrait Rose Ausländer. A meeting is available between October 26 and November 9.

Minetti Quartet's concert Haydn-Dvořak is available between October 26 and November 9.

The concert of Trio KlaViS is available on October 26, at 18:30.

(Photo: Wiener Sangerknaben @ Lukas Beck, courtesy of Austrian Cultural Forum Bucharest)

