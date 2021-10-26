Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/26/2021 - 16:00
Culture

Austria in Sounds: Online concerts available to public in Romania

26 October 2021
Three concerts are available online for the local public as part of the program Austria in Sounds – Sounds of contemporary Austria, an event occasioned by Austria's National Day, celebrated on October 26.

The three concerts are delivered by the Vienna Boys' Choir (Wiener Sängerknaben), Minetti Quartet, and Trio KlaViS, a chamber music ensemble in the New Austrian Sound of Music program of the country's Foreign Affairs Ministry. 

The program also includes Bettina Rossbacher's video portrait of poet Rose Ausländer, born 130 years ago in Cernăuţi.

As part of the program, Madrigal Choir will perform the Austrian anthem Land der Berge, Land am Strome.

The Wiener Sängerknaben concert, occasioned by the launch of their new album Together, is available between October 26 and October 28.

The literary portrait Rose Ausländer. A meeting is available between October 26 and November 9.

Minetti Quartet's concert Haydn-Dvořak is available between October 26 and November 9.

The concert of Trio KlaViS is available on October 26, at 18:30.

More details about the program and where to see it here.

(Photo: Wiener Sangerknaben @ Lukas Beck, courtesy of Austrian Cultural Forum Bucharest)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Culture

Austria in Sounds: Online concerts available to public in Romania

26 October 2021
Three concerts are available online for the local public as part of the program Austria in Sounds – Sounds of contemporary Austria, an event occasioned by Austria's National Day, celebrated on October 26.

The three concerts are delivered by the Vienna Boys' Choir (Wiener Sängerknaben), Minetti Quartet, and Trio KlaViS, a chamber music ensemble in the New Austrian Sound of Music program of the country's Foreign Affairs Ministry. 

The program also includes Bettina Rossbacher's video portrait of poet Rose Ausländer, born 130 years ago in Cernăuţi.

As part of the program, Madrigal Choir will perform the Austrian anthem Land der Berge, Land am Strome.

The Wiener Sängerknaben concert, occasioned by the launch of their new album Together, is available between October 26 and October 28.

The literary portrait Rose Ausländer. A meeting is available between October 26 and November 9.

Minetti Quartet's concert Haydn-Dvořak is available between October 26 and November 9.

The concert of Trio KlaViS is available on October 26, at 18:30.

More details about the program and where to see it here.

(Photo: Wiener Sangerknaben @ Lukas Beck, courtesy of Austrian Cultural Forum Bucharest)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

1

