Romanian tennis star Simona Halep pledges contribution to Australia bushfire relief

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, currently at number three in the WTA singles rankings, announced she would donate funds to help the Australian bushfire appeal.

In a Twitter post, she announced she would donate USD 200 for every time she gives her coach Darren Cahill a hard time during her matches in Australia.

Well guys, you know I love Australia, but you also know I don't hit too many aces 😜



Sooo I want to help and my pledge is this... every time I give @darren_cahill a hard time in my box during all my matches in Aus, I will donate $200.



This way I will raise a lot more money ❤️🇦🇺 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) January 5, 2020

Cahill answered Halep’s initiative and said he would donate USD 50 for “every Simo snap.”

🤣well played @Simona_Halep. I’ll also kick in $50 with you for every Simo snap . So, for the 1st time ever I’ll say “go for it” Our hearts go out to all the firefighters, volunteers, emergency service crews, wildlife & all families affected by the fires 😢 https://t.co/bY0fwb0HWu — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) January 5, 2020

Halep joins a series of sport and entertainment stars who are pledging money to help the victims of the bushfires in Australia. Among them, Australian Ashleigh Barty, currently the world No.1 tennis player in the WTA singles ranking, pledged to donate all of her Brisbane tournament prize money. Music star Pink said she would donate USD 500,000, while Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pledged an equal amount.

Twenty people have been killed so far in the massive bushfires across Australia, which have intensified over the past week. Thousands have been evacuated because of the fires.

The organizers of the tennis tournaments held in Australia announced that medical experts will monitor the playing conditions and matches will be suspended if necessary, G4media.ro reported.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

