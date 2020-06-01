Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 01/06/2020 - 11:57
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep pledges contribution to Australia bushfire relief
06 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, currently at number three in the WTA singles rankings, announced she would donate funds to help the Australian bushfire appeal.

In a Twitter post, she announced she would donate USD 200 for every time she gives her coach Darren Cahill a hard time during her matches in Australia.

Cahill answered Halep’s initiative and said he would donate USD 50 forevery Simo snap.”

Halep joins a series of sport and entertainment stars who are pledging money to help the victims of the bushfires in Australia. Among them, Australian Ashleigh Barty, currently the world No.1 tennis player in the WTA singles ranking, pledged to donate all of her Brisbane tournament prize money. Music star Pink said she would donate USD 500,000, while Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pledged an equal amount.

Twenty people have been killed so far in the massive bushfires across Australia, which have intensified over the past week. Thousands have been evacuated because of the fires.

The organizers of the tennis tournaments held in Australia announced that medical experts will monitor the playing conditions and matches will be suspended if necessary, G4media.ro reported.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 01/06/2020 - 11:57
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep pledges contribution to Australia bushfire relief
06 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, currently at number three in the WTA singles rankings, announced she would donate funds to help the Australian bushfire appeal.

In a Twitter post, she announced she would donate USD 200 for every time she gives her coach Darren Cahill a hard time during her matches in Australia.

Cahill answered Halep’s initiative and said he would donate USD 50 forevery Simo snap.”

Halep joins a series of sport and entertainment stars who are pledging money to help the victims of the bushfires in Australia. Among them, Australian Ashleigh Barty, currently the world No.1 tennis player in the WTA singles ranking, pledged to donate all of her Brisbane tournament prize money. Music star Pink said she would donate USD 500,000, while Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pledged an equal amount.

Twenty people have been killed so far in the massive bushfires across Australia, which have intensified over the past week. Thousands have been evacuated because of the fires.

The organizers of the tennis tournaments held in Australia announced that medical experts will monitor the playing conditions and matches will be suspended if necessary, G4media.ro reported.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 January 2020
Culture
Discovery of 17,000-year-old Venus statue in Romania stirs controversy
06 January 2020
Social
30 years of democracy: 3-hour documentary follows Romania’s transformation after the fall of Communism
05 January 2020
Business
Google’s AI venture fund leads USD 7 mln financing for Romanian tech startup
24 December 2019
Social
Dozens of Romanians living abroad offer to “adopt” a truck driver for Christmas
24 December 2019
Politics
Romania's PM presents to the Parliament the budget for 2020, to be passed with no vote
23 December 2019
Social
Romanian court closes case against human trafficking group running beggar network in UK
02 January 2020
Events
Festivals and concerts to enjoy in Romania in 2020
19 December 2019
Social
Corruption scandal hits biggest private university in Romania, pro-rector arrested for bribery

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40