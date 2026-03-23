Romania’s opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) remains the most popular party with 35% support, despite a slight decline, according to an Avangarde survey conducted between March 10 and March 17.

If parliamentary elections were held next Sunday, 35% of respondents said they would vote for AUR, followed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) at 22%, the National Liberal Party (PNL) at 14%, the Save Romania Union (USR) at 11%, and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) at 5%, G4media.ro reported.

Public sentiment regarding the country’s direction remains largely negative. According to the survey, 79% of respondents believe Romania is heading in the wrong direction, while only 18% consider the current trajectory to be positive.

Dissatisfaction with the government led by prime minister Ilie Bolojan is also widespread. A total of 43% of respondents said they are completely dissatisfied with the government’s performance, while 37% are rather dissatisfied, and 17% expressed satisfaction.

When asked to compare current governance with expectations prior to January 2025, 48% said they are rather disappointed, 36% reported having had no expectations, and 14% said they are satisfied.

The prime minister’s personal approval ratings reflect a similar trend. Some 49% of respondents said they are not at all satisfied with Bolojan’s activity, while 24% are rather dissatisfied, and 20% expressed satisfaction.

Regarding the Social Democratic Party’s position in government, 29% of respondents believe PSD should vote on the budget and then leave the coalition, while equal shares of 20% said the party should either not support the budget or support it and remain in government.

The survey was conducted on a sample of 1,000 respondents and has a margin of error of 3%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)