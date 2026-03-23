Politics

Romania's opposition party AUR maintains lead at 35% despite slight decline in latest poll

23 March 2026

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Romania’s opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) remains the most popular party with 35% support, despite a slight decline, according to an Avangarde survey conducted between March 10 and March 17.

If parliamentary elections were held next Sunday, 35% of respondents said they would vote for AUR, followed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) at 22%, the National Liberal Party (PNL) at 14%, the Save Romania Union (USR) at 11%, and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) at 5%, G4media.ro reported.

Public sentiment regarding the country’s direction remains largely negative. According to the survey, 79% of respondents believe Romania is heading in the wrong direction, while only 18% consider the current trajectory to be positive.

Dissatisfaction with the government led by prime minister Ilie Bolojan is also widespread. A total of 43% of respondents said they are completely dissatisfied with the government’s performance, while 37% are rather dissatisfied, and 17% expressed satisfaction.

When asked to compare current governance with expectations prior to January 2025, 48% said they are rather disappointed, 36% reported having had no expectations, and 14% said they are satisfied.

The prime minister’s personal approval ratings reflect a similar trend. Some 49% of respondents said they are not at all satisfied with Bolojan’s activity, while 24% are rather dissatisfied, and 20% expressed satisfaction.

Regarding the Social Democratic Party’s position in government, 29% of respondents believe PSD should vote on the budget and then leave the coalition, while equal shares of 20% said the party should either not support the budget or support it and remain in government.

The survey was conducted on a sample of 1,000 respondents and has a margin of error of 3%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

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Politics

Romania's opposition party AUR maintains lead at 35% despite slight decline in latest poll

23 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) remains the most popular party with 35% support, despite a slight decline, according to an Avangarde survey conducted between March 10 and March 17.

If parliamentary elections were held next Sunday, 35% of respondents said they would vote for AUR, followed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) at 22%, the National Liberal Party (PNL) at 14%, the Save Romania Union (USR) at 11%, and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) at 5%, G4media.ro reported.

Public sentiment regarding the country’s direction remains largely negative. According to the survey, 79% of respondents believe Romania is heading in the wrong direction, while only 18% consider the current trajectory to be positive.

Dissatisfaction with the government led by prime minister Ilie Bolojan is also widespread. A total of 43% of respondents said they are completely dissatisfied with the government’s performance, while 37% are rather dissatisfied, and 17% expressed satisfaction.

When asked to compare current governance with expectations prior to January 2025, 48% said they are rather disappointed, 36% reported having had no expectations, and 14% said they are satisfied.

The prime minister’s personal approval ratings reflect a similar trend. Some 49% of respondents said they are not at all satisfied with Bolojan’s activity, while 24% are rather dissatisfied, and 20% expressed satisfaction.

Regarding the Social Democratic Party’s position in government, 29% of respondents believe PSD should vote on the budget and then leave the coalition, while equal shares of 20% said the party should either not support the budget or support it and remain in government.

The survey was conducted on a sample of 1,000 respondents and has a margin of error of 3%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

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