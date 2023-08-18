Romanian radical party AUR protests against Govt.'s draft vaccination strategy

The radical party AUR in Romania organised a vocal protest in front of the Health Ministry on August 17, blaming the Government for preparing an alleged mandatory vaccination bill. The protesters asked minister Alexandru Rafila to resign.

In his turn, Rafila admitted that a national strategy for vaccination is being drafted but denied that there would be any constraints other than those already existing in relevant legislation at this moment. According to him, there is no provision to make the vaccination mandatory in the strategy drafted by the Executive.

"Any demonstration by a political party [on this topic] is a major mistake that affects the national interest and the interest of the population," Rafila said, quoted by News.ro.

Romania has among the lowest vaccination rates in Europe because of the active campaign of anti-vaccine influencers and organisations (such as the AUR party).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu)