Auction for last section of Romania's Craiova-Pitesti expressway resumed

Romania’s public road company CNAIR re-launched the auction for the third section of the Craiova - Pitesti expressway, the last of the four sections of the express road expected to link the Craiova-based Ford automobile plant with Romania’s east-west motorway, which passes through Pitesti, Economica.net reported.

The estimated value of the contract is RON 999.41 million (over EUR 200 mln), not including VAT, according to the announcement from the SICAP public procurement platform. The deadline for submitting offers is November 8, but it may be extended.

The auctions for the sections 3 and 4 of Craiova - Pitesti expressway were launched two years ago, at the same time with those for sections 1 and 2. Following court appeals, the tenders for sections 1 and 2 continued, but those for sections 3 and 4 were canceled.

The first section is being built by Tirrena Scavi of Italy, while companies controlled by local entrepreneur Dorinel Umbrarescu are working on the second section. The tender for section four was resumed this summer.

The entire project has a length of about 121 km and an estimated value of RON 3.77 bln (EUR 810 mln), excluding VAT and will be financed from European funds through Large Infrastructure Operational Programme (LIOP) 2014 - 2020.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]