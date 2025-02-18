Events

Tennis players compete for EUR 600,000 prize pool at ATP 250 Țiriac Open in Bucharest this spring

18 February 2025

The ATP 250 Țiriac Open, presented by UniCredit Bank, will take place in Bucharest from March 31 to April 6, 2025, with total prize money of EUR 600,000. This year's edition marks the tournament's first time at the National Tennis Center.

The event will feature a singles draw of 28 players and a doubles draw of 16 teams, promising high-level competition on Bucharest's clay courts, News.ro reported. 

Several players from the ATP Top 100 are expected to participate, alongside fan favorites and wildcard entrants, who will be announced soon. Defending champion Márton Fucsovics has already confirmed his presence after winning the ATP Challenger 125 title in Manama, Bahrain, last week.

The singles champion will receive 250 ATP points and EUR 86,628, while the runner-up will earn 165 points and EUR 52,529. In the doubles competition, the winners will claim 250 ATP points and EUR 30,122, with the finalists receiving 150 points and EUR 16,184.

Tickets for the 2025 Țiriac Open are available on Entertix.ro, with daily prices ranging from RON 50 to 250. Entry on March 30, the qualification day, will be free but requires a prior reservation.

Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Țiriac Open)

