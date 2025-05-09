Renowned astronauts attend SpaceFEST 2025 in Bucharest

World-renowned astronauts Yi So-yeon and Daniel Michio Tani will attend the third edition of SpaceFEST, an event organized by Bucharest’s Politehnica University dedicated to the importance of spatial exploration, and potential jobs in the domain.

SpaceFEST, which takes place from Friday, May 9, to Sunday, May 11, on the Politehnica campus, is organized by Politehnica, through the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering, in collaboration with the Romanian Space Agency (ROSA).

At the event, the public will have the chance to meet Yi So-yeon, the first person from South Korea to fly into space, and Daniel Michio Tani, a NASA astronaut. The two will share their experiences and answer audience questions about life in space and the challenges of extraterrestrial missions.

An astronaut and biotechnologist, Yi So-yeon became an astronaut in March 2008. On April 8, 2008, she flew aboard Soyuz TMA-12, spending approximately 11 days on the International Space Station, where she conducted a series of scientific experiments. "As a woman in science, I know how important it is to have role models who inspire young people to follow their dreams, even when the path seems unusual," said Yi So-yeon, cited by Agerpres.

Daniel Michio Tani coordinated the 100th mission on the International Space Station, and has extensive experience in the sector.

SpaceFEST will include technology and innovation exhibitions, where participants will be able to explore the latest discoveries and inventions in the aerospace field, from rockets and satellites to VR and AR technology that transforms the way space is experienced, interactive workshops and flight simulators, rocket launches and robotics demonstrations, and activities for children.

The event ends on May 12 with a Gala and summit at the Palace of the Parliament in Bucharest.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: POLI SpaceFest on Facebook)