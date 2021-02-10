Astra Museum in Sibiu launches mobile app with an audio guide feature

The Astra Museum Complex in Sibiu, in central Romania, has launched the first mobile app with an audio guide feature. The app can be downloaded for free from Google Play and App Store.

"Astra Museum App has an audio guide that people visiting the museum can use to find useful and interesting information about the 30 households of the museum," said Gyongyi Takacs, the representative of the eventya.net company that collaborated with the museum in Sibiu to create the application, quoted by Stiridesibiu.ro.

The Astra Museum App also provides up-to-date information on the museum's operating regulations, schedule, ticket prices, and how visitors can get to one of the museum's entrances. It also includes a map and notifies users about upcoming events at the museum in Sibiu.

For now, the app provides information only in Romanian but will also provide guidance in other languages, according to Agerpres.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Janos Gaspar/Dreamstime.com)