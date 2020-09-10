Profile picture for user sfodor
Events

RO Astra Film Festival screens films online this October

09 October 2020
Astra Film Festival will screen 41 films online between October 16 and October 25.

It is the online part of the event, which also held an open-air segment, with an audience, this September.

Ten films will be screened as part of the Emerging Documentary Voices competition, and another ten as part of the Central and Eastern Europe competition.

The public can also see ten other films from the Astra Film Festival 2020 Open Air selection and eleven other films from the festival’s archive.

The films can be seen only on Romania’s territory. One screening costs EUR 2, while a pass for the entire program costs EUR 20. 

More details about the program are available here.

(Photo: Astra Film Festival Facebook Page)

