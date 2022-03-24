Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 15:39
Culture

Hackers target Romania’s Astra Film Festival, create fake account to collect registration fees

24 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Astra Film Festival (AFF), a major event in Romania dedicated to documentary films, announced on Thursday, March 24, that it was targeted by hackers. They created a fake account of the festival on the FilmFreeway platform and managed to collect registration fees worth over USD 2,200 from over 100 film directors.

The festival's organizers said they managed to block the fake account and are now working to identify the hackers. They're also doing "everything they can" to help the victims recover their money and register their films correctly at AFF 2022. Registrations are open until April 1.

"The fake account created in the name of Astra Film Festival borrows the visual identity of the AFF 2021 edition, but presents erroneous information about the 2022 edition of the Sibiu festival: non-existent competition sections, erroneous period, double registration fee compared to the real one, false contact address," the organizers said in a press release.

In total, over 100 filmmakers from 26 countries paid registration fees worth a total of USD 2,244 to sign up their films in the fake account. Eighty of these productions are documentary films eligible for the Astra Film Festival.

According to the organizers, the attack on AFF Sibiu is not singular. Scams included the cloning of other festivals on the FilmFreeway platform, including from Romania, or the promotion of non-existent events.

"This is a dangerous thing for the film industry, harming its reputation," the AFF organizers said.

They have already started contacting filmmakers to offer them the possibility to officially register for this year's selection on the festival platform.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 13:49
04 February 2022
Events
Romania’s Astra Film Festival opens registrations for 2022 edition
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 15:39
Culture

Hackers target Romania’s Astra Film Festival, create fake account to collect registration fees

24 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Astra Film Festival (AFF), a major event in Romania dedicated to documentary films, announced on Thursday, March 24, that it was targeted by hackers. They created a fake account of the festival on the FilmFreeway platform and managed to collect registration fees worth over USD 2,200 from over 100 film directors.

The festival's organizers said they managed to block the fake account and are now working to identify the hackers. They're also doing "everything they can" to help the victims recover their money and register their films correctly at AFF 2022. Registrations are open until April 1.

"The fake account created in the name of Astra Film Festival borrows the visual identity of the AFF 2021 edition, but presents erroneous information about the 2022 edition of the Sibiu festival: non-existent competition sections, erroneous period, double registration fee compared to the real one, false contact address," the organizers said in a press release.

In total, over 100 filmmakers from 26 countries paid registration fees worth a total of USD 2,244 to sign up their films in the fake account. Eighty of these productions are documentary films eligible for the Astra Film Festival.

According to the organizers, the attack on AFF Sibiu is not singular. Scams included the cloning of other festivals on the FilmFreeway platform, including from Romania, or the promotion of non-existent events.

"This is a dangerous thing for the film industry, harming its reputation," the AFF organizers said.

They have already started contacting filmmakers to offer them the possibility to officially register for this year's selection on the festival platform.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 13:49
04 February 2022
Events
Romania’s Astra Film Festival opens registrations for 2022 edition
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions