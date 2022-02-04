Romania’s Astra Film Festival opens registrations for 2022 edition

Astra Film Festival (AFF), the event dedicated to documentary productions taking place in Sibiu, has opened registrations for the 2022 edition. The deadline is April 1, and filmmakers and producers can submit applications for documentaries completed in 2021 and 2022.

Registrations can be made on the festival’s website, for a fee of EUR 15 per film. For DocSchool and Astra Film Junior, registration is free.

The documentaries selected for the Astra Film Festival will be included in one of the four competitive programs or the non-competitive sections. The official program of AFF 2022 Sibiu will also include a series of curatorial selections, thematic sections and special programs.

This year’s edition of the event is scheduled for October 10-16.

