Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 13:49
Events

Romania’s Astra Film Festival opens registrations for 2022 edition

04 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Astra Film Festival (AFF), the event dedicated to documentary productions taking place in Sibiu, has opened registrations for the 2022 edition. The deadline is April 1, and filmmakers and producers can submit applications for documentaries completed in 2021 and 2022.

Registrations can be made on the festival’s website, for a fee of EUR 15 per film. For DocSchool and Astra Film Junior, registration is free.

The documentaries selected for the Astra Film Festival will be included in one of the four competitive programs or the non-competitive sections. The official program of AFF 2022 Sibiu will also include a series of curatorial selections, thematic sections and special programs.

This year’s edition of the event is scheduled for October 10-16.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR; photo credit: Alex Damian)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 13:49
Events

Romania’s Astra Film Festival opens registrations for 2022 edition

04 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Astra Film Festival (AFF), the event dedicated to documentary productions taking place in Sibiu, has opened registrations for the 2022 edition. The deadline is April 1, and filmmakers and producers can submit applications for documentaries completed in 2021 and 2022.

Registrations can be made on the festival’s website, for a fee of EUR 15 per film. For DocSchool and Astra Film Junior, registration is free.

The documentaries selected for the Astra Film Festival will be included in one of the four competitive programs or the non-competitive sections. The official program of AFF 2022 Sibiu will also include a series of curatorial selections, thematic sections and special programs.

This year’s edition of the event is scheduled for October 10-16.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR; photo credit: Alex Damian)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks