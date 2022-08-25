Cinema

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Astra Film Festival in Romania: Three-quarters of documentaries screened at this year’s edition are premieres

25 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Astra Film Festival revealed the official selection for this year’s edition and said that three-quarters of the 73 documentary films that joined the lineup are premieres. The event takes place in Sibiu, in the famous Transilvania region, between October 9 and October 16.

The organizers have prepared a varied program with films from all over the world, from countries such as New Zealand, Australia, Norway, Finland, Chile, the United States, Canada, the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Vietnam, Israel, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Ukraine, and Russia.

The program includes the Astra Film DokTank industry program, debates, concerts, and special Astra Film Festival events. The screenings in cinemas, the Astra Film Junior, and the Full-Dome programs, so popular among young audiences, are also back this year. In total, AFF2022 audiences will enjoy more than 100 cinematic productions.

The festival comprises four competition sections, namely Emerging Voices of the Documentary, Central and Eastern Europe, Romania, and DocSchool, in which 42 non-fiction films from 37 countries will compete.

Eleven films joined the Romania competition section (which presents a selection of the newest and most valuable Romanian documentary films), and all of them are premieres - 3 world premieres, one international premiere and 7 national premieres.

Meanwhile, eight documentary films by authors at their first production will compete this year in the section named Emerging Voices of the Documentary. More than half of them are premiers.

At the same time, the Central and Eastern Europe section, dedicated to non-fiction films with themes anchored in the space of the so-called Eastern Bloc, brings to the final selection 10 films (one world premiere, one international premiere and four national premieres).

Another 27 films will be presented in programs loved by young and very young audiences, such as the Astra Film Junior and the Full Dome, which are returning after two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 29th edition of the Astra Film Festival will be preceded by a teasing event, Warm-Up AFF, scheduled for September 2-3.

Further details are available here.

Launched in 1993, Astra Film Festival Sibiu is one of the most important non-fiction film festivals in Europe, included by the European Film Academy on the list of festivals that have the right to make direct nominations for the European Film Awards. It is organized under the High Patronage of the President of Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Cinema

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Astra Film Festival in Romania: Three-quarters of documentaries screened at this year’s edition are premieres

25 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Astra Film Festival revealed the official selection for this year’s edition and said that three-quarters of the 73 documentary films that joined the lineup are premieres. The event takes place in Sibiu, in the famous Transilvania region, between October 9 and October 16.

The organizers have prepared a varied program with films from all over the world, from countries such as New Zealand, Australia, Norway, Finland, Chile, the United States, Canada, the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Vietnam, Israel, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Ukraine, and Russia.

The program includes the Astra Film DokTank industry program, debates, concerts, and special Astra Film Festival events. The screenings in cinemas, the Astra Film Junior, and the Full-Dome programs, so popular among young audiences, are also back this year. In total, AFF2022 audiences will enjoy more than 100 cinematic productions.

The festival comprises four competition sections, namely Emerging Voices of the Documentary, Central and Eastern Europe, Romania, and DocSchool, in which 42 non-fiction films from 37 countries will compete.

Eleven films joined the Romania competition section (which presents a selection of the newest and most valuable Romanian documentary films), and all of them are premieres - 3 world premieres, one international premiere and 7 national premieres.

Meanwhile, eight documentary films by authors at their first production will compete this year in the section named Emerging Voices of the Documentary. More than half of them are premiers.

At the same time, the Central and Eastern Europe section, dedicated to non-fiction films with themes anchored in the space of the so-called Eastern Bloc, brings to the final selection 10 films (one world premiere, one international premiere and four national premieres).

Another 27 films will be presented in programs loved by young and very young audiences, such as the Astra Film Junior and the Full Dome, which are returning after two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 29th edition of the Astra Film Festival will be preceded by a teasing event, Warm-Up AFF, scheduled for September 2-3.

Further details are available here.

Launched in 1993, Astra Film Festival Sibiu is one of the most important non-fiction film festivals in Europe, included by the European Film Academy on the list of festivals that have the right to make direct nominations for the European Film Awards. It is organized under the High Patronage of the President of Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination
03 August 2022
Social
Bucharest’s new parking tariffs explained
03 August 2022
Justice
Romania’s 1989 Revolution: Former president Ion Iliescu to stand trial as prosecutors resend case to court
29 July 2022
Politics
Romanian president condemns racist comments made by Hungarian PM