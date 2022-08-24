La Casa de Papel actor Darko Perić comes to film festival in Romania

Serbian actor Darko Perić, best known for playing Helsinki in the Spanish series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), will be a special guest at the Sunscreen Film & Arts Festival happening this September in Constanța, Romania. The series was a hit on Netflix, becoming one of the most watched shows.

Perić will come to the Romanian event to meet his fans but also for the screening of the short film Patria (directed by Alejandro Lobo, 2017). He stars in this short inspired by real events, playing the role of Ioan Clămparu, an internationally wanted Romanian pimp.

Darko Perić started his career in 2010 when he was cast in the Spanish series Crematorio produced by Canal+. In 2015 he starred in the film A Perfect Day, alongside Benicio del Toro and Tim Robbins. He became known worldwide for his role in Netflix's La Casa de Papel, named Best Drama Series at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Scheduled for September 8-11, the first edition of the Sunscreen Film & Arts Festival will cover more than 30 events (film screenings, cine-concerts and other performances) held both indoors and outdoors. The lineup includes more than 25 Romanian and international movies.

Sunscreen is organized by Transilvania Film and Transilvania Film Festival Association, with funding from Constanța City Hall and in partnership with Constanța County Council.

The complete program of the festival is available at Sunscreenfestival.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)