Astra Film Festival: More than 70 productions to be screened at upcoming edition

Astra Film Festival, the event dedicated to documentary productions, plans to screen 71 productions from 33 countries at its upcoming edition.

The festival, held in Sibiu, in central Romania, is scheduled to take place between September 5 and September 12.

The event will take place outdoors, in cinema halls and online. The films to be screened were selected from among productions made worldwide over the past two years.

“We were able to choose from a multitude of productions finalized last year. We had the privilege of seeing how the world reacted to the recent challenges. We are talking about a multitude of topics and approaches […] And they all deserve to be on the big screen and receive our full attention. We again see the festival as an opportunity to celebrate the mastery of these talented filmmakers who manage to edit reality and showcase it through film,” Dumitru Budrala, founding director of Astra Film Festival, said.

The Romanian and foreign undergraduate and graduate students who wish to attend the festival this year can purchase a dedicated card, offering access to screenings, industry events, and concerts, as well as a seven-night stay in the student residences of the Lucian Blaga University in Sibiu. The card can be purchased from Eventbook.

(Photo: Astra Film Festival Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com