Sibiu: Astra Film Festival to cover topic of climate crisis

Astra Film Festival, the event dedicated to documentary productions taking place in Sibiu, in central Romania, will have as this year's main theme the "climate collapse alert," the organizers announced.

"We are days after the devastating IPCC Report, and we must not pretend everything is fine. Everything is not fine. No matter how harsh the conclusions of this report are and how shocking the films with this theme screened at AFF Sibiu will be for many people, it is important to know what is happening. And after that, maybe we'll be a little wiser. Maybe there are other solutions that depend on us," Dumitru Budrala, founding director of the Astra Film Festival, said.

The festival, which opens with Emmanuel Capelin’s Now You Know, also covers topics such as couple relationships, birth and death, the boundaries between people, individualism, unexpected situations, and the extraordinary stories of several remarkable people.

Astra Film Festival takes place in Sibiu between September 5th and September 12th, outdoors, in cinema halls and online. Tickets are on sale on the festival's website and the Eventbook platform.

The program is available here.

Access to screenings will be made according to the regulations in force on September 5th, 2021.

(Photo courtesy of Astra Film Festival)

