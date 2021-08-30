Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 08/30/2021 - 13:07
Events

Sibiu: Astra Film Festival to cover topic of climate crisis

30 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Astra Film Festival, the event dedicated to documentary productions taking place in Sibiu, in central Romania, will have as this year's main theme the "climate collapse alert," the organizers announced.

"We are days after the devastating IPCC Report, and we must not pretend everything is fine. Everything is not fine. No matter how harsh the conclusions of this report are and how shocking the films with this theme screened at AFF Sibiu will be for many people, it is important to know what is happening. And after that, maybe we'll be a little wiser. Maybe there are other solutions that depend on us," Dumitru Budrala, founding director of the Astra Film Festival, said.

The festival, which opens with Emmanuel Capelin’s Now You Know, also covers topics such as couple relationships, birth and death, the boundaries between people, individualism, unexpected situations, and the extraordinary stories of several remarkable people.

Astra Film Festival takes place in Sibiu between September 5th and September 12th, outdoors, in cinema halls and online. Tickets are on sale on the festival's website and the Eventbook platform.

The program is available here.

Access to screenings will be made according to the regulations in force on September 5th, 2021.

(Photo courtesy of Astra Film Festival)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 08/30/2021 - 13:07
Events

Sibiu: Astra Film Festival to cover topic of climate crisis

30 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Astra Film Festival, the event dedicated to documentary productions taking place in Sibiu, in central Romania, will have as this year's main theme the "climate collapse alert," the organizers announced.

"We are days after the devastating IPCC Report, and we must not pretend everything is fine. Everything is not fine. No matter how harsh the conclusions of this report are and how shocking the films with this theme screened at AFF Sibiu will be for many people, it is important to know what is happening. And after that, maybe we'll be a little wiser. Maybe there are other solutions that depend on us," Dumitru Budrala, founding director of the Astra Film Festival, said.

The festival, which opens with Emmanuel Capelin’s Now You Know, also covers topics such as couple relationships, birth and death, the boundaries between people, individualism, unexpected situations, and the extraordinary stories of several remarkable people.

Astra Film Festival takes place in Sibiu between September 5th and September 12th, outdoors, in cinema halls and online. Tickets are on sale on the festival's website and the Eventbook platform.

The program is available here.

Access to screenings will be made according to the regulations in force on September 5th, 2021.

(Photo courtesy of Astra Film Festival)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks