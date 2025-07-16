ASSIST Software & University of Suceava lead Romania’s AI Push for Digital Accessibility

News from Companies

In a decisive step toward digital inclusion and in alignment with the European Accessibility Act, ASSIST Software and Ștefan cel Mare University of Suceava (USV) have officially launched A(I)BILITIES, a groundbreaking AI project designed to create adaptive, personalized user experiences for people with disabilities. The initiative is powered by generative AI technologies and aims to transform the way digital services are developed and delivered across Romania and Europe.

As digital services become more embedded in everyday life, the risk of exclusion for individuals with disabilities grows more severe. A(I)BILITIES tackles this challenge head-on, redefining how technology can serve all citizens equitably. The project proposes an entirely new way to approach accessibility, where digital interfaces learn, adapt, and evolve based on each user’s specific needs.

Generative Artificial Intelligence that helps all users

Rather than offering static accessibility tools, A(I)BILITIES uses advanced AI models to dynamically generate user interfaces that accommodate a variety of physical and sensory impairments. Features include gesture-based input, and adaptive design components, personalized through continuous user interaction.

ASSIST Software coordinates the project and oversees the technical implementation, including backend development, data collection, AI model training, and validation. The development team is based at the company’s newly established AI Center, one of the most modern facilities of its kind in Romania, located at the ASSIST headquarters in Suceava.

The A(I)BILITIES project also draws strength from the academic expertise of the MintViz Lab at USV, led by Professor Radu-Daniel Vatavu. As part of their involvement in the project, Prof. Vatavu’s team contributed critical insights into gesture accessibility, expertise that helped shape Gesture-A11Y, a design tool created for and with users of diverse abilities. That tool went on to win the Accessibility Challenge at the Web4All 2025 conference. This recognition is a direct result of the research and knowledge generated through A(I)BILITIES, highlighting its tangible influence on the field of inclusive design.

Aligning innovation with European policy

The European Accessibility Act (EAA) is a landmark piece of legislation that aims to improve the functioning of the internal market for accessible products and services by removing barriers created by divergent national rules. Set to be fully enforced across EU member states starting in 2025, the EAA mandates that key digital services, such as e-commerce platforms, banking apps, e-books, and public sector websites, must be accessible to people with disabilities. This reflects the EU’s broader commitment to digital inclusion and equal access to information and technology.

The A(I)BILITIES project serves as a proactive and ambitious response to these requirements. Rather than treating accessibility as a late-stage compliance checklist, the project embeds it at the core of design and development. It introduces a new paradigm in which accessibility is a guiding principle. Through the use of generative AI, the project creates adaptive solutions that adjust to the user’s needs, ensuring both legal alignment and superior user experience.

R&D projects that put Romania on the map

What sets A(I)BILITIES apart is its vision. It represents a national effort to embed responsibility and ethics into Romania’s AI ecosystem. By centering people with disabilities in the innovation process, the project sets a precedent for what AI development should look like in Europe: inclusive, adaptive, and grounded in real human needs.

The ASSIST Software vision for R&D is further exemplified by its involvement in other major European research initiatives. ASSIST Software also contributes to the Horizon Europe projects DataPACT, which promotes ethical and sustainable AI pipelines, and TwinShip, which uses AI-powered digital twins to cut emissions in maritime transport.

Suceava’s ASSIST Software and Stefan cel Mare University are leading the way

ASSIST Software is a Suceava-based technology company with over 30 years of experience in developing cutting-edge digital solutions for global clients across industries. Beyond its commercial success, the company is deeply committed to fostering local innovation and talent.

Its long-standing collaboration with Ștefan cel Mare University of Suceava and the university’s research centers, particularly the MintViz Lab led by Professor Radu-Daniel Vatavu, has resulted in multiple research-to-market initiatives.

A(I)BILITIES is part of a series of joint projects that bridge academic excellence with real-world impact, strengthening Suceava’s position as an emerging hub for ethical AI and inclusive technology, supported through national funding by UEFISCDI under PNCDI-4 (project ID PN-IV-P7-7.1-PTE-2024-0434).

