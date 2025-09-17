ASSIST Software pioneers EdTech AI for inclusive education

News from Companies

ASSIST Software, one of Romania's most innovative technology companies, plays a central role in transforming European education through EdTech programs such as IDEATE – the Inclusive Digital Education and Teacher Empowerment Academy.

The IDEATE project, funded by the Erasmus+ Teacher Academies program, officially launched this year in Suceava and unites leading universities, teacher training centers, and education authorities from across the continent.

As the technical partner, ASSIST Software is tasked with developing the project's digital backbone: adaptive and gamified learning platforms that will equip teachers with cutting-edge tools to create inclusive classrooms. Built in Suceava by a team of Romanian engineers, these solutions combine technological innovation with social responsibility

Romanian innovation supporting inclusive education

IDEATE's vision is clear: to empower educators with the skills, confidence, and resources they need to meet the diverse needs of students, particularly neurodivergent learners. ASSIST Software's engineers are building a platform that integrates gamification, adaptive learning pathways, and digital collaboration features, ensuring that teachers can personalize their teaching while maintaining high levels of student engagement.

The technology will also incorporate artificial intelligence, enabling the platform to provide real-time feedback, suggest tailored resources, and help teachers track student progress. For neurodivergent learners, this means access to learning environments that adapt to their strengths and challenges. At the same time, it provides a powerful assistant that reduces workload and increases teaching effectiveness.

European impact: 1,700+ teachers, 180 mobilities, and a Digital Hub

The scale of IDEATE reflects its ambition. By 2027, more than 1,700 pre-service and in-service educators will complete accredited training in inclusive education. The project also predicts 180 cross-border mobilities, including workshops, summer schools, and virtual exchanges, connecting teachers from across Europe in a dynamic practice network.

ASSIST Software's digital platform will host all these users, with elements designed to boost engagement and encourage teachers to create and share their own open educational resources (OERs). At least half of trained teachers are expected to contribute to this growing digital library, while 35% will report improved well-being and self-efficacy as a direct result of the program.

For classrooms, this means better prepared teachers, stronger inclusion of neurodivergent students, and digital tools that make teaching more active and accessible.

A consortium for change and pioneering

IDEATE brings together an international consortium of universities, teacher training institutions, and education authorities, anchored by Ștefan cel Mare University of Suceava (USV). Partners include Bielefeld University (Germany), Universitat de Lleida (Spain), the University of Patras (Greece), and the University of Perugia (Italy). Romanian partners such as the Suceava County School Inspectorate, the George Tofan Teachers' Training Center, and Mihai Eminescu National College are also actively involved.

This diverse partnership ensures that IDEATE is a Romanian achievement as well as a truly European effort, with best practices and expertise flowing across borders.

Turning AI into teaching tools

Integrating AI into education is one of our time's defining challenges and opportunities. While debates continue over how automation and machine learning will reshape work and society, IDEATE demonstrates a constructive and ethical application: equipping educators with intelligent tools that adapt to diverse classrooms, reduce administrative burdens, and unlock new methods of personalized teaching.

The ASSIST AI Center is already a hub for developing trustworthy, human-centered technologies that ensure AI enhances rather than disrupts education. By advancing research in adaptive learning, gamification, and ethical AI, the center is paving the way for EdTech solutions that not only empower teachers and students but also open new career paths and growth.

Through adaptive algorithms and gamified experiences, ASSIST's platforms will help educators address the complexity of modern classrooms, where students come with varied backgrounds, abilities, and learning styles. For policymakers and education leaders, the project offers a blueprint for how AI can be responsibly embedded into teacher training and classroom practice.

Romania's role in Europe's education future

For ASSIST Software, participation in IDEATE builds on a strong record of European collaboration, with over 30 EU-funded projects already in its portfolio. Certified to international standards and employing more than 400 engineers, the company continues to demonstrate that Romanian technology firms can lead on issues of global importance, from cybersecurity to digital education.

By contributing its expertise in AI, software engineering, and user-centered design, ASSIST ensures that the IDEATE project will deliver more than training courses. It will leave behind a sustainable digital ecosystem that empowers educators and enriches learning for years to come.

A shared European mission

As Europe seeks to prepare its education systems for the challenges of the 21st century, ASSIST's role in IDEATE confirms that the future of inclusive, AI-driven learning is already taking shape and that Romania is helping to lead the way.

*This is a Press release.