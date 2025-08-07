ASSIST Software pioneers AI integration for the future of global manufacturing

News from Companies

ASSIST Software, a Romanian tech company helps turn artificial intelligence into a critical force for smarter, safer, and more efficient factories around the globe.

Today, thanks to companies such as ASSIST Software, AI is a core driver of transformation in the global manufacturing industry, reshaping how factories operate, how supply chains respond, and how people and machines work together. This Romanian company with over 30 years of experience provides solutions that predict failures before they happen or analyze complex production data in real time.

"AI is becoming as essential to industrial performance as electricity once was. Romania, long known for its engineering expertise, is increasingly stepping up as a quiet but capable contributor to this new wave of smart manufacturing", said Gheorghe David, Managing Partner at ASSIST Software.

The new way of preventing downtime and saving costs

Predictive maintenance is one of AI’s most effective applications in manufacturing. ASSIST Software’s AI models monitor sensor data in real time to predict equipment failures days or weeks in advance.

This approach can cut unplanned downtime by 10–20%, reduce maintenance costs by up to 10%, and extend equipment lifespan, while improving safety by preventing dangerous issues.

Global leaders like Airbus use AI to monitor production, shutting down machines automatically when safety limits are exceeded, and redistributing workloads to avoid damage and delays.

In Romania, ASSIST Software has developed similar tools to monitor industrial power generators. By spotting early signs of wear or performance issues, these systems help maintenance teams act proactively and avoid costly disruptions.

AI enhances precision from factory floor to supply chain

Artificial intelligence is transforming production quality and supply chain performance by enabling faster, smarter, and more consistent decision-making. On the factory floor, AI-powered vision systems equipped with high-speed cameras and machine learning algorithms detect defects in real time, spotting surface cracks, dimensional flaws, or color inconsistencies with far greater precision than human inspectors. These systems also identify the root causes of defects, improving product quality while reducing rework and material waste.

At the same time, AI strengthens supply chain resilience. By analyzing historical trends and real-time data, it can forecast demand, optimize inventory levels, and anticipate disruptions before they escalate. This allows manufacturers to adjust production and logistics on the fly, ensuring faster delivery and greater agility in volatile market conditions.

Interactive tech brings digital twins to the factory floor

At ASSIST Software, the Interactive Tech department plays a key role in reshaping modern manufacturing through advanced Digital Twin solutions. These virtual replicas of physical assets help teams monitor, simulate, and optimize production environments in real time.

Paired with AI-driven collaborative robots (cobots), these solutions enable safer, more efficient workflows, and automating repetitive tasks like welding or packaging. These systems benefit from physical AI training, where machine learning models are continuously improved through real-world data and robotic interactions on the factory floor, allowing them to adapt to real-time operational changes. Developers can also integrate AR tools that support training, diagnostics, and remote assistance, helping reduce human error and downtime.

One standout project in the R&D field is EveryFish, a European initiative in sustainable fisheries, where ASSIST Software’s digital twin technology visualizes and streamlines processing, showing how these tools scale across industries, from factories to food systems.

Romanian tech drives industrial AI adoption

While major economies dominate AI research and development, Romania is playing an increasingly important role in bringing these technologies into real-world industrial settings. Companies like ASSIST Software are helping manufacturers modernize efficiently, without overhauling their entire infrastructure. Their expertise lies in building tailored AI solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing systems.

Recent projects include real-time asset monitoring via IoT sensors, digital twin simulations of factory performance, and remote support through AR tools, all backed by interactive, AI-powered dashboards that enhance visibility and decision-making.

With access to EU innovation funding and a strong pool of technical talent, Romanian tech firms are helping regional and global client's future-proof their operations.

ASSIST Software is committed to increasing its presence in this evolving field worldwide. With an expanding international footprint, including offices in Germany, the Romanian experts are ready to help any manufacturers build smarter, greener, and more efficient operations.

If you're ready to futureproof your production systems with AI-powered solutions, ASSIST Software is available for discussion about the future of Industry 4.0.

*This is a Press release.