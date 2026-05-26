A total of 24% of the companies active locally surveyed in the latest Arval Mobility Observatory 2026 already operate electrified vehicle technologies such as battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), or hybrid electric vehicles (HEV).

Another 38% of the surveyed companies plan to introduce them within the next three years, signaling that the transition is becoming increasingly tangible.

“The figures point to a genuine appetite for electrification: 38% of companies plan to introduce electrified technologies by 2029, in addition to the 24% already operating them. The gap versus the European average of 57% is not driven by corporate reluctance but by infrastructure, with 80% identifying charging availability as the main obstacle. Companies’ ambitions are moving faster than the system’s ability to support them, and without accelerated development of public and workplace charging infrastructure, the gap between plans and actual fleet deployment will deepen,” Roxana Lupescu, managing director of Arval Romania, explained.

As adoption accelerates, practical barriers weigh more heavily in fleet decisions. Limited charging infrastructure remains the primary obstacle, cited by 80% of companies for passenger vehicles and 74% for light commercial vehicles (LCVs).

Despite these challenges, companies are taking a more structured approach to charging strategies, recognizing them as a critical enabler of fleet electrification. Nearly all respondents have already implemented or plan to implement dedicated charging policies. Around 81% already operate or are preparing workplace charging capabilities, 68% rely on or plan to use public charging networks, while 23% currently provide home charging options, reflecting a multi-layered response to infrastructure limitations.

Beyond vehicles and charging infrastructure, the survey highlighted a broader transformation in employee mobility. A total of 86% of organizations have already implemented or plan to introduce at least one mobility solution, a level broadly consistent with 2025. A total of 44% cited CSR considerations as a driver, while 42% referenced HR-related objectives such as talent attraction, employee wellbeing, and support for hybrid work models.

“One of the most important shifts reflected in this year’s data concerns the nature of conversations around fleets. In the past, decisions regarding fleets and employee mobility were typically made by finance directors and fleet managers. Today, HR and sustainability teams are also at the table, while 57% of Romanian companies already have a mobility policy in place. Mobility strategy has evolved into a tool for retention, ESG reporting, and employer positioning, rather than simply a cost line,” Cezar Iordache, head of Arval Consulting and Arval Mobility Observatory Romania, said.

Among the fastest-growing solutions are reimbursement schemes for personal vehicle usage and public transport, mobility budgets, and short- and medium-term rental solutions.

Compared with 2025, when electrification ambitions accelerated and many organizations set bold targets, the 2026 survey reflects a more execution-oriented stage. Operational performance is becoming a key differentiator, regulatory frameworks continue to evolve and shape decisions, and alternative mobility solutions are increasingly becoming standard practice across most surveyed markets.

Nearly half (49%) of Romanian companies participating in the study intend to introduce or expand operational leasing for fleet financing, up from 42% in 2024, the survey found. Growth is particularly driven by small (54%) and medium-sized companies (48%), surpassing large organizations (37%) and reversing the traditional pattern in which large corporations typically led adoption and SMEs followed.

“The SME segment has clearly evolved; that is one of the key takeaways of this year’s edition. Five years ago, conversations with SMEs started with the fundamentals of operational leasing. Today, they begin with specific requirements: upgrade flexibility, digital reimbursement, and 36 to 48-month contracts. SMEs are catching up with corporations, but doing so with a level of operational clarity we were neither seeing in the data nor in practice just three years ago,” Roxana Lupescu, managing director of Arval Romania, said.

The Romanian findings are based on more than 300 interviews with fleet decision-makers and form part of a global study conducted across 33 countries, involving 10,157 interviews. The interviews were conducted in August – November of last year.

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simona@romania-insider.com