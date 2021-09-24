Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 09:23
Real Estate

Swiss industrial parks developer Artemis pours another EUR 4 mln in western Romania

24 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swiss developer Artemis, who owns five industrial parks near Timişoara, in western Romania, is building a new industrial hall in Sânandrei industrial park. The project involves EUR 4 mln investment, and the new construction will be delivered at the end of February 2022.

It is its third hall in this industrial park and will cover an area of 10.5 hectares.

"We are investing in the third industrial building, of approximately 6,500 square meters, with logistics functions, offices and canteen. The investment follows the strategy of […] attracting various international and national companies in our industrial parks," said Adriana Cioca, Artemis administrator for Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The canteen that will serve the entire industrial park will be rented and operated by Pronat, which distributes and produces organic food and cosmetics under its own brand and also has a factory in the park from Sânandrei, Timiş County. Pronat is owned by Codruţa Petcu and Emanuel Popa.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/25/2021 - 13:21
08 March 2021
RI +
UN professor chooses Romania’s Transylvania as the historical setting for a three-book fictional series
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 09:23
Real Estate

Swiss industrial parks developer Artemis pours another EUR 4 mln in western Romania

24 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swiss developer Artemis, who owns five industrial parks near Timişoara, in western Romania, is building a new industrial hall in Sânandrei industrial park. The project involves EUR 4 mln investment, and the new construction will be delivered at the end of February 2022.

It is its third hall in this industrial park and will cover an area of 10.5 hectares.

"We are investing in the third industrial building, of approximately 6,500 square meters, with logistics functions, offices and canteen. The investment follows the strategy of […] attracting various international and national companies in our industrial parks," said Adriana Cioca, Artemis administrator for Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The canteen that will serve the entire industrial park will be rented and operated by Pronat, which distributes and produces organic food and cosmetics under its own brand and also has a factory in the park from Sânandrei, Timiş County. Pronat is owned by Codruţa Petcu and Emanuel Popa.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/25/2021 - 13:21
08 March 2021
RI +
UN professor chooses Romania’s Transylvania as the historical setting for a three-book fictional series
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks