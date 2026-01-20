Events

ArtCircle Residence: Bucharest exhibition showcases artists from 22 countries

20 January 2026

A retrospective exhibition on the program ArtCircle Residence, an international artistic residence held in Slovenia, will be on view at the Grand Hall of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Bucharest. 

It includes a selection of works by artists who participated in the ArtCircle program in recent years.

The exhibition will highlight Slovenia and Romania's participation, alongside the contributions of artists from Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Iran, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, and Ukraine. In total, 56 artists are featured in the show, ICR said.

The show, curated by Mirela Traistaru, Maša Gala, and Klemen Brun, offers a snapshot of "the ArtCircle spirit: a framework for artists to explore, experiment, and generate new forms of visual and conceptual interaction."

The exhibition is open from January 26 to February 9.

(Illustration: ICR)

simona@romania-insider.com

A retrospective exhibition on the program ArtCircle Residence, an international artistic residence held in Slovenia, will be on view at the Grand Hall of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Bucharest. 

It includes a selection of works by artists who participated in the ArtCircle program in recent years.

The exhibition will highlight Slovenia and Romania's participation, alongside the contributions of artists from Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Iran, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, and Ukraine. In total, 56 artists are featured in the show, ICR said.

The show, curated by Mirela Traistaru, Maša Gala, and Klemen Brun, offers a snapshot of "the ArtCircle spirit: a framework for artists to explore, experiment, and generate new forms of visual and conceptual interaction."

The exhibition is open from January 26 to February 9.

(Illustration: ICR)

simona@romania-insider.com

