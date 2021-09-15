Works of art worth over EUR 9 mln exhibited at Art Safari in Bucharest

Romanian heritage and contemporary works of art worth over EUR 9 million are exhibited at Art Safari, one of the largest local events dedicated to visual arts, according to News.ro. The event takes place at the Dacia-Romania Palace and Arcub-Hanul Gabroveni in downtown Bucharest between September 16 and September 26.

Art Safari 2021 features about 850 works of art coming from the collections of 25 museums and 80 private collections.

The event includes several exhibitions, namely Samuel Mützner. Following Claude Monet (curator Rodica Marian), Seduction & Triumph in Art. Female artists of Romania (curatorial team: Elena Olariu, Angelica Iacob, Ana Maria Măciucă-Pufu, Cristina Ioniță-Măciucă and Liana Ivan-Ghilia), Constantin Piliuță. Zenith Color (curator Călin Stegerean), and Superheroes/Antiheroes. Trends in Romanian Contemporary Art (curator Raluca Demetrescu).

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Romania also announced that it supports the event in Bucharest. In the event’s opening, on Wednesday, September 15, representatives of the Embassy unveiled, for the first time, a giant floral copy of the Vas cu tufănele painting by Romanian painter Samuel Mützner.

“The work, specially designed to mark this moment, has the dimensions of 4 x 4 m. The original painting – oil on cardboard – measures 33.5 x 42.5 cm and is exhibited within Art Safari. 1,750 Dutch plants were used to make this project initiated by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Romania. Overall, the plants used to make the copy of Samuel Mützner’s painting weigh about 400 kilograms,” the Embassy said in a press release.

“Inside the pavilion, visitors will discover a room dedicated to greenery where they could be inspired by bold landscape architecture projects promoted within the Romanian-Dutch bilateral partnership Urban Landscapes Romania. The exhibition is mirrored in reality by 2 spectacular trees located in the Izvor area inviting creativity to activate the urban space of Bucharest,” the same statement reads.

Art Safari awaits visitors Monday to Sunday between 12:00 and 21:00. Night Tours are also available on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 22:00 to 01:00.

(Photo source: Facebook/Art Safari Bucharest; photo credit: The Storyalist)