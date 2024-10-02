Events

Timișoara’s Art Encounters Biennale announces 2025 dates, curators

02 October 2024

The sixth edition of the Art Encounters Biennale will take place in Timișoara between May 16 and June 29 of next year.

The event has selected Ana Janevski and Tevž Logar as the curators of the 2025 edition.

Ana Janevski is currently a curator in the Department of Media and Performance Art at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA), where she coordinated more than 30 performances. Previously, she was a curator at the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw, Poland, where she organized, among other things, the exhibition As Soon As I Open My Eyes I See a Film, dedicated to Yugoslav film and experimental art of the 1960s - 1970. She regularly contributes to publications and co-edits works on topics such as performance and the history of art in Yugoslavia.

Tevž Logar has collaborated with institutions such as the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Łódź and the Ludwig Museum in Budapest. Moderna Galerija in Ljubljana often had him as a partner, as did the Graphic Arts Biennale in the same city. Since 2023, he has served as chairman of the procurement committee of the NLB Bank SEE Collection in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Art Encounters Biennale is a platform that brings together exhibitions, cultural mediation programs, artist meetings, talks with international guests, workshops, and special events dedicated to the general public.

The opening weekend will feature numerous activities, including guided tours in the presence of artists and curators, debates, interactive workshops and other events, the organizers said.

(Photo: Bluraz/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

