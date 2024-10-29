Western Romania: Art created by 32 inmates exhibited in Timișoara

Timișoara’s Garrison Headquarters in Libertății Square is set to host art installations created by 32 inmates at the city's penitentiary. The exhibition is the result of the “Out of the Box” cultural program, which aimed at taking them out of their personal space.

The project gave a group of 32 detainees, aged between 20 and 60, the chance to express their thoughts and emotions through art, stimulating their personal growth and preparing them for social reintegration.

Guided by visual artist Regina Damian, the inmates created dozens of large-scale installations. According to its initiator and promoter, the project's purpose is to highlight topics such as tolerance (the right to a second chance) and the prevention of antisocial acts.

"Every person needs salvation at some point in life," says one of the detainees-turned-artists.

Many of the installations tackle ecology, the importance of saving nature, and the salvation of the inmates. For some, salvation comes from God; for others, it’s found in relationships with other people.

"Through this project, we aim to positively impact the lives of detainees, promoting social inclusion and cohesion within the Timișoara community and showing how art and culture can change lives," says Regina Damian, the project coordinator.

Throughout the project, participants created artistic installations of various sizes, expressing their perspectives and experiences.

The final exhibition, to be opened on Saturday, November 2, at 6:00 PM at the Garrison Headquarters in Libertății Square, celebrates each participant's effort, promoting tolerance and understanding within the community. Guided tours will also be organized for students, university attendees, and anyone interested in learning more about the project.

(Photo source: the organizers)