AROBS Systems, Power Net Consulting to implement integrated IT system for Romania’s National Employment Agency

AROBS Systems, part of AROBS Group (BVB: AROBS), together with Power Net Consulting, acting as leader of the consortium, will deliver and implement an integrated IT system for the Romanian National Employment Agency (ANOFM).

The project, financed through Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), aims to modernize and digitalize ANOFM’s operations through a unified IT platform designed to streamline the management of all institutional processes and improve the quality of public employment services.

The platform will cover a wide range of functionalities, from data and workflow management to reporting and interoperability with other governmental platforms. It will support the complete digitalization of ANOFM’s services by enabling quick access to information, simplifying procedures, and increasing transparency, the company said.

It will include modules for managing job demand and supply, integration of national and European databases, activity monitoring and reporting, as well as advanced tools for analysis and decision support.

The project has an estimated duration of 11 months.

AROBS operates in 11 locations across Romania and nine abroad, with more than 1,200 specialists developing solutions in areas such as embedded systems – Automotive, Aerospace, Maritime, and Medical, as well as Travel Technology, IoT, Clinical Trials, Fintech, Enterprise Solutions, Cybersecurity, and Intelligent Automation.

