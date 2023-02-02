Romanian tech company AROBS enters Polish market with SYDERAL Polska acquisition

Romanian technology company AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS) announced on February 2 that it acquired the majority stake, of 94%, in SYDERAL Polska. The company from Gdansk, Poland, specializes in developing products and technologies for quantum and optical communication, onboard data storage and processing, and control of satellite mechanisms and instruments.

“Through the transaction announced today, we are taking another step towards consolidating our aerospace industry expertise within AROBS Group. SYDERAL Polska’s expertise complements the new business line brought to the group by our colleagues from AROBS Engineering – embedded systems and software development for the aerospace sector. The SYDERAL Polska team has extensive aerospace field experience, and the company actively participates in initiatives related to creating the European Quantum Communication Infrastructure. In addition, we are pleased that as of this year, the AROBS group is present in a new country, Poland,” said Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

SYDERAL Polska was established in 2016 and has a team of 28 specialists in providing hardware and software solutions for the aerospace sector. The company implements projects for the European Space Agency (ESA) and simultaneously conducts R&D projects funded by the National Center for Research and Development (NCBiR) in Poland.

Over the years, SYDERAL Polska has been involved in numerous projects with partners from the European space sector, including representatives of the New Space market, which aims to democratize the space sector through access to systems and services at reasonable prices for new companies in the market.

The company will continue to be managed by Michal Drogosz, the current CEO, who will also remain a shareholder with a 6% stake. At the financial level, AROBS will include SYDERAL Polska’s results in the group’s consolidated financial statements as of 2023. For 2022, the Polish company estimates a turnover of EUR 1 million.

The SYDERAL Polska acquisition will enforce the embedded systems business expertise of AROBS, focusing on automotive, aerospace, medical, and marine technology. Since the closing of the private placement in October 2021, AROBS has acquired Berg Software, AROBS Engineering (former business line Enea Software Development Services Romania), the Nordlogic group, and CDS GPS Romania, as well as the two entities from the Republic of Moldova - AROBS Software and AROBS TrackGPS.

AROBS Transilvania Software is listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange as of December 6, 2021. The company currently has a market capitalization of approximately EUR 174 million.

AROBS Transilvania Software provides software services and solutions in various industries, having approximately 70 partners of the Software Services business line located in Europe and America and more than 11,000 clients of the Software Products business lines from Europe and Asia. AROBS is present in 11 locations in Romania and eight abroad, and 950+ AROBS specialists and collaborators build solutions for the future in the Automotive, Embedded, Life Sciences, Travel, IoT, Fintech, and Enterprise sectors.

(Photo source: AROBS)