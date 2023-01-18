AROBS Transilvania Software, the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), recently acquired Centrul de Soft GPS, known on the market under the CDS brand, a Romanian company specializing in providing fleet management solutions.

“We are thrilled to start the year with yet another good news for our colleagues, partners, and investors, namely the signing of a new M&A transaction, this time within the software product business – the fleet management line of AROBS. The newly acquired entity will consolidate our position as a market leader in Romania thanks to the 1,000 new active clients that will join the more than 10,000 clients in the AROBS portfolio,” said Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS. He also said that AROBS intends to continue growing through intense M&A activity.

Centrul de Soft GPS develops ERP-type applications and provides solutions for fleet management, fleet monitoring, security applications, or recovering stolen cars. Its client portfolio consists of more than 1,000 companies with approximately 9,000 monitored vehicles.

The company was the fleet management division of the company Centrul de Soft Pro until June 2022, when a de-merger process took place, and AROBS took over the newly-created entity. The two sides did not disclose the value of the transaction.

The financial position of Centrul de Soft GPS will be included on AROBS’ balance sheet for 2022, with the financial performance to be added starting with the first month of 2023. Claudiu Dordea will manage the company as CEO. He previously led the division within the Centrul de Soft Pro.

AROBS Transilvania Software has been present in the fleet management market since 2005 through TrackGPS, the reference software product of the group. The company is now present in Europe and Asia as well. In 2018, AROBS acquired SAS Group, recently renamed SASFleet Tracking. In the past two months, AROBS also announced the acquisition of AROBS TrackGPS Moldova and the acquisition of Centrul de Soft GPS, thus consolidating its position in the software fleet management market.

The TrackGPS and SASFleet software products dominate the same market. Overall, more than 11,000 partners use AROBS Group’s fleet management solutions for 130,000 monitored vehicles.

“The consolidation of the two businesses allows us to bring added value to the digitalization processes of companies, the electrification of car fleets, and the [improve] cost efficiency of car fleets. This new acquisition is significant for us, consolidating our position in the top 10 companies in Central and Eastern Europe and supporting us in our journey to become a known player at the international level,” stated Ovidiu Bojan, executive director of the software product business line, Fleet Management.

Since closing the private placement in October 2021, AROBS has acquired the companies Berg Software, AROBS Engineering (former business line Enea Software Development Services Romania), and the Nordlogic group. The company intends to complete the acquisition of entities from the Republic of Moldova, AROBS Software and AROBS TrackGPS.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: AROBS)