Tech

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian tech company AROBS to take over Moldova’s AROBS Software and TrackGPS

27 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian technology company AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS) announced the complete takeover of AROBS Software SRL and AROBS TrackGPS SRL from the Republic of Moldova, owned by Voicu Oprean. The company’s shareholders approved the two transactions, which together near EUR 3.5 million, during their December 22 meeting.

“The two transactions approved during the GSM fall within the parameters of previous acquisitions made by AROBS, in the M&A strategy of the AROBS group, and were mentioned in the listing memorandum. Therefore, integrating the two companies from the Republic of Moldova into the AROBS group represents a natural step in consolidating and developing its activities. […] The inclusion of the two companies in the group’s structure and, implicitly, in the consolidated financial results will provide AROBS investors and shareholders with a clearer perspective on our activity in the Moldovan market,” said Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

AROBS Software mainly operates in software engineering for the automotive industry (electric and autonomous cars) and software development for the latest technologies (IoT and life sciences). It is a well-known company in the labor market in the Republic of Moldova due to its partnerships with universities and professional associations, involvement in education projects for students, and building the business ecosystem. The value of the transaction is EUR 2.96 million.

Meanwhile, TrackGPS by AROBS Moldova has extensive experience in fleet management for companies in all industries, with an active client portfolio of about 450 companies, with approximately 5,000 monitored transport units and about 5,000 installed devices. In this case, the value of the transaction is EUR 0.51 million.

“The company’s management will focus on signing and completing the two transactions in the following period. At the financial level, AROBS will include the two companies’ results in the consolidation as of the following year’s first quarter,” reads the press release.

AROBS Transilvania Software is listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange as of December 6, 2021. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of approximately RON 790 million.

AROBS Transilvania Software provides software services and solutions in various industries, having approximately 70 partners of the Software Services business line located in Europe and America and more than 10,000 clients of the Software Products business lines from Europe and Asia. AROBS is present in 11 locations in Romania and eight abroad, and 950+ AROBS specialists and collaborators build solutions for the future in the Automotive, Embedded, Life Sciences, Travel, IoT, Fintech, and Enterprise sectors.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/AROBS)

Read next
Normal
Tech

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian tech company AROBS to take over Moldova’s AROBS Software and TrackGPS

27 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian technology company AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS) announced the complete takeover of AROBS Software SRL and AROBS TrackGPS SRL from the Republic of Moldova, owned by Voicu Oprean. The company’s shareholders approved the two transactions, which together near EUR 3.5 million, during their December 22 meeting.

“The two transactions approved during the GSM fall within the parameters of previous acquisitions made by AROBS, in the M&A strategy of the AROBS group, and were mentioned in the listing memorandum. Therefore, integrating the two companies from the Republic of Moldova into the AROBS group represents a natural step in consolidating and developing its activities. […] The inclusion of the two companies in the group’s structure and, implicitly, in the consolidated financial results will provide AROBS investors and shareholders with a clearer perspective on our activity in the Moldovan market,” said Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

AROBS Software mainly operates in software engineering for the automotive industry (electric and autonomous cars) and software development for the latest technologies (IoT and life sciences). It is a well-known company in the labor market in the Republic of Moldova due to its partnerships with universities and professional associations, involvement in education projects for students, and building the business ecosystem. The value of the transaction is EUR 2.96 million.

Meanwhile, TrackGPS by AROBS Moldova has extensive experience in fleet management for companies in all industries, with an active client portfolio of about 450 companies, with approximately 5,000 monitored transport units and about 5,000 installed devices. In this case, the value of the transaction is EUR 0.51 million.

“The company’s management will focus on signing and completing the two transactions in the following period. At the financial level, AROBS will include the two companies’ results in the consolidation as of the following year’s first quarter,” reads the press release.

AROBS Transilvania Software is listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange as of December 6, 2021. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of approximately RON 790 million.

AROBS Transilvania Software provides software services and solutions in various industries, having approximately 70 partners of the Software Services business line located in Europe and America and more than 10,000 clients of the Software Products business lines from Europe and Asia. AROBS is present in 11 locations in Romania and eight abroad, and 950+ AROBS specialists and collaborators build solutions for the future in the Automotive, Embedded, Life Sciences, Travel, IoT, Fintech, and Enterprise sectors.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/AROBS)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote