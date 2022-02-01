RO Army resorts to default energy supplier as it fails to buy directly from market

After it failed to buy electricity from the market for its more than 100 locations, including the military unit in Deveselu that hosts the anti-missile shield Aegis Ashore, the Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN) had to conclude a contract for three months with a supplier of last resort (FUI).

"Currently, there is an ongoing contract for the supply of electricity for the places of consumption under the responsibility of UM 02574 Bucharest, a contract concluded with a supplier of last resort (FUI), respectively Enel. The duration of the above-mentioned contract is three months, and the price is RON 849 per MWh."

Profit.ro, based on market data, assumes the price is the price for electricity alone, not including taxes and fees. "The military institution carries out all the steps to settle the situation," the ministry told Profit.ro.

(Photo: Pexels)

