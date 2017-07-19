Downtown Bucharest street hosts Armenian community event

The yearly festival Strada Armeneasca takes place between July 28 and July 30 on the Armeneasca St. in the Romanian capital and on the premises of the Armenian complex, which includes the Armenian Church in Bucharest.

As was the case at previous editions, the Greek, Jewish and Roma communities will also join the event.

The program includes theater performances, traditional or contemporary music concerts, displays of Armenian customs, photography exhibitions, and traditional food. Those attending the event can also learn to decipher writing in Armenian characters, or watch demonstrations of dances pertaining to all participating cultures.

Children will get to choose between several dedicated theater performances, doll-making workshops, dance lessons or Lego creation workshops.

The Bazar spreading throughout the length of the Armeneasca St. will offer visitors products such as jewelry, ceramics, Armenian fabrics, hand-made objects, books, icons or illustrations.

The public can also visit the inside of the Armenian church throughout the three days of the even and learn more about the history of this Bucharest community.

The festival is open on July 28 between 18:00 and 22:00, on July 29 between 10:00 and 22:00, and on July 30 between 10:00 and 22:00. Entrance is free.

The full program of the event can be checked here.

(Photo by Mihai Raitaru. Photo source: Festivalul Strada Armeneasca)