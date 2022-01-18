Western RO: Arad County Council invests EUR 2.6 mln in oncology hospital

Arad County Council is carrying out an investment of approximately EUR 13 mln (EUR 2.6 mln ) to construct an oncology hospital with a capacity of 50 beds.

The hospital will be built on an area of ​​approximately 3,500 square meters, the project being part of the program of the County Council to build five new hospitals in Arad.

"Construction will be completed this spring. We are in the phase of interior finishing. Lighting fixtures are installed, door and window blinds are made. After completing the actual construction, we will move on to furnishing the spaces. We also want to build a radiotherapy line in Arad. For its financing, we have submitted a project through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan," said Iustin Cionca, president of the Arad County Council, in a press release.

(Photo: Fotocelia | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com