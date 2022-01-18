Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Western RO: Arad County Council invests EUR 2.6 mln in oncology hospital

18 January 2022
Arad County Council is carrying out an investment of approximately EUR 13 mln (EUR 2.6 mln ) to construct an oncology hospital with a capacity of 50 beds.

The hospital will be built on an area of ​​approximately 3,500 square meters, the project being part of the program of the County Council to build five new hospitals in Arad.

"Construction will be completed this spring. We are in the phase of interior finishing. Lighting fixtures are installed, door and window blinds are made. After completing the actual construction, we will move on to furnishing the spaces. We also want to build a radiotherapy line in Arad. For its financing, we have submitted a project through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan," said Iustin Cionca, president of the Arad County Council, in a press release.

(Photo: Fotocelia | Dreamstime.com)

