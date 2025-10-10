Founders of Romanian distribution group Aquila transfer 22.8% stake to Cyprus-based firms

The two founders and main shareholders of Romanian distribution group Aquila Part Prod (BSE: AQ) have transferred stakes worth 11.4% each to Cyprus-registered firms with no impact on the ownership structure, according to a company note to investors after the October 9 trading session.

The share transfer was operated under two deals, summing up to RON 358.9 million (EUR 70 million).

Alin Adrian Dociu reduced his stake from almost 22% to 10.6%, while the Cypriot company Napakate Limited reached a holding of 11.4%, Ziarul Financiar reported. In turn, Constantin Cătălin Vasile reduced his stake from 28.3% to 16.9%, and Vmark Limited, also a company from Cyprus, increased its stake to 11.4%.

Valued at RON 1.7 billion (EUR 340 million), the company is owned 28.3% by Constantin Vasile, followed by Alin Dociu, with a 22% stake. The NN Privately Administered Pension Fund has 11.8%.

(Photo source: the company)