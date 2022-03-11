Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 08:11
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

New company added to Romanian Exchange's blue-chip index BET

11 March 2022
LinkedIn

Aquila (AQ), the largest player on the consumer goods distribution market with over 26 years of experience, has been included in the main index BET and in BET-TR of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the total return version of BET.

Thus, BVB increases for the first time the number of shares in the basket of BET and BET-TR indices to 20 companies, the maximum number allowed.

The Index Committee took the decision on March 9, and the changes will become effective on March 21.

The inclusion of Aquila in the BET index, respectively BET-TR, takes place three months after the company's listing on the Main Market, on November 29, 2021.

The listing took place after the successful conclusion of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) worth RON 367 mln (EUR 74 mln), the largest IPO conducted so far by an entrepreneurial company on the Romanian capital market.

The company's capitalization is RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln).

(Photo: Bursa de Valori Bucuresti Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

17 November 2021
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange
Romanian FMCG distributor Aquila raises EUR 74 mln in biggest local IPO in four years
Normal
17 November 2021
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange
Romanian FMCG distributor Aquila raises EUR 74 mln in biggest local IPO in four years
Normal
 

1

