New company added to Romanian Exchange's blue-chip index BET

Aquila (AQ), the largest player on the consumer goods distribution market with over 26 years of experience, has been included in the main index BET and in BET-TR of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the total return version of BET.

Thus, BVB increases for the first time the number of shares in the basket of BET and BET-TR indices to 20 companies, the maximum number allowed.

The Index Committee took the decision on March 9, and the changes will become effective on March 21.

The inclusion of Aquila in the BET index, respectively BET-TR, takes place three months after the company's listing on the Main Market, on November 29, 2021.

The listing took place after the successful conclusion of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) worth RON 367 mln (EUR 74 mln), the largest IPO conducted so far by an entrepreneurial company on the Romanian capital market.

The company's capitalization is RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln).

