RO film gets top prize at Warsaw Film Festival

Bogdan George Apetri’s Miracol/ Miracle received the Warsaw Grand Prix at this year’s Warsaw Film Festival.

The Warsaw Grand Prix, which was presented by Warsaw deputy mayor Aldona Machnowska-Góra, includes a 100,000 zlotys cash award, funded by the Mayor of Warsaw.

The film premiered in the Orizzonti section of the 2021 Venice International Film Festival.

It is scheduled to open in local cinemas in February 2022.

The film cast includes Ioana Bugarin (in opening photo), Emanuel Pârvu, Cezar Antal, Ovidiu Crişan, Valeriu Andriuţă, Ana Ularu, Valentin Popescu, Marian Râlea, Nora Covali, Natalia Călin, Cătălina Moga, Olimpia Mălai, Vasile Muraru and Mircea Postelnicu.

(Photo: PR)

