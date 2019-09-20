Individuals who rent their apartments in Romania through Booking and AirBnB, forced to register

Individuals who rent their apartments to tourists through online platforms such as AirBnB or Booking.com in Romania will be forced to register with the local authorities and get tourism operator certification, according to the draft of the future tourism law, currently under debate in the Senate.

Those who don’t comply risk fines of RON 20,800 to RON 31,200 (EUR 4,400-6,600), according to Avocatnet.ro.

Besides getting certified, individuals who rent their apartments will also have to provide the information required by the authorities.

The Senate has failed to adopt this bill in due time so the draft will be adopted tacitly and move to the Chamber of Deputies, where it could be more thoroughly analyzed. After the Chamber votes the law, the president needs to sign it before it starts producing effects.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)