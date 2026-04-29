Apa Nova Bucharest plans EUR 49 mln investments this year

Apa Nova București, part of Veolia Group, plans investments of more than EUR 49 million this year for upgrading networks in coordination with the investment programs of the Bucharest City Hall, but also to digitize services and increase energy efficiency.

Of the total investment, EUR 30.6 million is allotted to projects included in the New Compulsory Investment Program (NPIO), carried out until 2031 and with a total value of EUR 230 million. The sum covers the expansion and upgrade of the water and sewage networks. The investments are needed for the functioning of a city in accelerated urban development, as Bucharest has today more than 4,900 km of water and sewage networks, the company explained.

Among the main projects planned for 2026 are the works on the A1 collector in the Tineretului –Văcărești area. The works are aimed at expanding the storm water drainage system and developing a discharge system into the regulated bed of the Dâmbovița River, as well as the extension of drinking water, sewage, and storm water networks in the Lunci Area – Phase II.

The company is also continuing the works carried out in coordination with other major infrastructure projects of the Bucharest City Hall, such as those implemented along the tram line corridors. These projects amount to over EUR 12 million out of the total EUR 30.6 million allocated through NPIO.

Furthermore, approximately EUR 2.5 million will be allocated to the replacement and rehabilitation of drinking water and sewage networks, as well as for the modernization of hydraulic structures and installations. Another EUR 2.1 million is earmarked for projects aimed at expanding water and sewage networks outside the programs included in NPIO.

The company’s 2026 investment plan also includes approximately EUR 3.9 million to be allocated to integrating state-of-the-art equipment and technologies in drinking water production plants, pumping stations, and at the Glina Wastewater Treatment Plant, where the installation of photovoltaic panels, a biogas storage tank, and the modernization of technological equipment are planned.

At the same time, smart metering and remote reading systems will continue to be expanded, with investments for this component amounting to EUR 1.7 million. Additional budgets will also be allocated for retooling, as well as for equipment and machinery, the company said.

Apa Nova estimates it will complete this year the micro-hydropower plant at the Crivina Drinking Water Treatment Plant, which will generate approximately 5,813 MWh annually. The company is also implementing a project to store energy produced from photovoltaic sources at the North and South Pumping Stations, with a budget of EUR 1.5 million.

simona@romania-insider.com