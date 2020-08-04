Romania Insider
Business
Romanian factory resumes production of painkillers used against Covid-19
08 April 2020
The largest Romanian drug maker, state owned Antibiotice Iasi, has decided to resume the production of OTC pain and fever relievers paracetamol and sodium metamizole (sold by Antibiotice as Novocalmin under prescription only, with the same effects).

The company’s decision comes in response to the market demand as the two molecules are used to address the symptoms of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

At the end of March, Zentiva Romania - another major drug maker in the country, decided to double the production of sodium metamizole (sold as Algocalmin).

“The decision to reintroduce Paracetamol and Novocalmin into manufacturing was made because we are and will remain supportive of the Romanian medical system, of all Romanian patients,” said Ioan Nani, general director of Antibiotics Iasi.

The company announced recently that it is also ready to start the production of hydroxychloroquine, another drug used in Covid-19 treatment schemes, as soon as it secures a source for the active substance.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Antibiotice.ro)

