Biggest Romanian generic drug producer triples output of fever reliever used against COVID-19
01 April 2020
Zentiva Romania, a local manufacturer of generic drugs part of Zentiva group, will increase the production of sodium metamizole, a painkiller, spasm reliever, and fever reliever that also has anti-inflammatory effects, in response to the increased demand from hospitals and pharmacies in the country, the company announced on Tuesday.

The drug is sold under the Algocalmin label in Romania. The company estimates that the volume of production for this product will increase almost three times in April compared to the similar period of 2019.

Zentiva Romania has already increased production for other relevant drugs, such as paracetamol, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, while maintaining the production of the other drugs for chronic patients.

Zentiva has a major presence in key therapeutic areas such as cardiology, gastroenterology, urology, pain therapy and the nervous system. Currently, the company exports to countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Russia, Belarus.

(Photo source: Zentiva.ro)

